Singer Lady Gaga is yet again trying her luck in acting less than a year after the release of her previous movie ‘A star is born’ starring herself and Hollywood heartthrob, Bradley Cooper

Her next endeavor will be a film about the Gucci family directed by Ridley Scott, a representative for Scott confirmed on Friday. The project also will tackle the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of fashion empire founder Guccio Gucci, reported an industry insider.