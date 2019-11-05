Man burns Tahsildar alive in office

A lady Tahsildar was burnt alive at MRO office Abdullapurmet Mandal in Ranga Reddy district, on Monday at Hyderabad. The shocking incident took place in busy hours inside the MRO chamber when other employees and members of the public were present to share their grievances. The deceased Tahasildar, Ch Vijaya Reddy 37 died at the doorsteps of the MRO office engulfed in flames. She had lost her life by the time fire was doused by the staff and the public.

Monday set as Grievances day was busier than usual and the MRO (Tahasildar) Ms Vijaya Reddy, who went to a court to attend proceedings of a case, reached her office by 1:30 PM.Soon she asked attender to allow the public to meet her to submit their grievances. A man named Suresh entered her chamber and soon there were heated arguments. Soon Suresh came out running and the MRO followed him engulfed in flames. She fell to the ground near the main door and the attendant and her driver tried to douse out the flames. But no one identified it was their MRO when they searched for her calling her name the victim raised her hand and soon breathed her last.

The driver and the attender suffered burns trying to rescue the officer. The assailant Suresh suffered 60 percent burns and is admitted to hospital by the police.