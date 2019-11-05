One civilian, 5 policemen injured in blast

Six peoples including five police commandos were injured in a powerful Improvised Explosive Device( IED) blast at Imphal, the capital city of Manipur on Tuesday morning. The blast took place at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am.

Manipur: 4 policemen and 1 civilian injured in an IED (Improvised explosive device) blast at Thangal Bazar in Imphal. Injured have been taken to hospital. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Additional Superintendent of police(Operations) of Imphal West district, one sub-inspector, two assistants sub-inspectors and one rifleman were injured in the blast. Some vehicles were also damaged in the blast.

The injured persons were admitted in a hospital. The area were blast has occurred has been cordoned off by forces.

This is the second blast in four days in Imphal. On November 2 an IED blast has toke place in Imphal in which 3 BSF jawans injured. Nobody has claimed the responsibility of the blast.