India

One civilian, 5 policemen injured in blast

Nov 5, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

Six peoples including five police commandos were injured in a powerful Improvised Explosive Device( IED) blast at Imphal, the capital city of Manipur on Tuesday morning. The blast took place at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am.

Additional Superintendent of police(Operations) of Imphal West district, one sub-inspector, two assistants sub-inspectors and one rifleman were injured in the blast. Some vehicles were also damaged in the blast.

The injured persons were admitted in a hospital. The area were blast has occurred has been cordoned off by forces.

This is  the second blast in four days in Imphal. On November 2 an IED blast has toke place in Imphal in which 3 BSF jawans injured. Nobody has claimed the responsibility of the blast.

