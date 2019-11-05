P.S.Sreedharan Pillai to take oath today

Former BJP Kerala state committee president Advocate P.S.Sreedharan Pillai will today take oath as the new governor of Mizoram. The oath taking ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan on 11.30 am. Guwahati High Court Chief Justice will render him the oath.

Sreedharan Pillai reached Mizoram capital city Aizwal on Monday. he was given a formal reception with full official honours. Sreedharan Pillai is accompanied by his family.

Around 40 people from Kerala including BJP national secretary Y.Sathyakumar, state general secretary M.T.Ramesh, former state secretary of BJP B.Radhakrishna Menon will attend the ceremony.

Pillai was appointed as the Mizoram governor last month by union government.