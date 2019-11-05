‘Selfitis’ – a disease which needs expert treatment

Getting depressed if your post on the social media does not get enough ‘likes’? Do you want to post every moment of your life – happy or sad – on social media? Are you always gaming if not clicking selfies and leave your family members embarrassed at social events?.If yes it is the new psychic anomaly known as ‘Selfitis’.

‘Selfitis’ is a genuine mental condition and people who feel compelled to continually post pictures of themselves on the social media may need help, psychologists have warned. Selfitis is a condition described as the obsessive taking of selfies, although it is currently not listed as a mental disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, popularly known as DSM-5.

Researchers in the Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom first detected the new psychic disorder.”If a person takes more than three selfies in a day and posts them on social media, then he or she is suffering from Selfitis,” the doctor said. Selfitis is a kind of OCD(Obsessive Compulsive Syndrome) and advanced stages lead to insomnia and acute depression followed by suicidal tendencies.Dr.R.K Tiwari a senior psychiatrist said the treatment at early stages could be cured by counseling but the majority of patients seek help at an advanced stage making treatments more complicated.