SRK to Gauri,”We’re best at making fine kids”

A throwback picture posted by Gauri Khan is doing rounds on the internet. The adorable family picture depicts Bollywood megastar SRK, Suhana, Aryan and the youngest Abram Khan together with Gauri in the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. But what is more adorable is SRK’s reply to Gauri which melts the hearts of parents.

Posting the beautiful picture Gauri captioned ” Squeezing memories into one frame…,” to which SRK replied, “Over the years I made a good house…Gauri made a good Home but I really believe we are the best at making some really good kids!”.

SRK is clad in a black hoodie and Gauri is sporting a puff Jacket with jeans.SRK and Gauri’s latest edition Abram Khan is seen at the bottom line squeezing himself in the frame wearing a puffer jacket and adoring copper hair.