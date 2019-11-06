Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exploring ‘sabzi mandi’ in Bhutan: Video

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are having their vacation in Bhutan. Kohli has celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday.

Now some photos shared by Anushka Sharma on her official Instagram handle has become viral.

Anushka has shared several pictures of the mountains, and other scenic views. The first couple of pictures seem to be from a ‘sabzi mandi’( vegetable market), and Anushka can be seen posing with a backpack. Other pictures show a serene waterfall, some Buddhist prayer flags, and a couple of dogs lounging in a field.