China Open: Kashyap enter second round, Saina Nehwal bows out

Nov 6, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
In shuttle badminton, ace Indian player Saina Nehwal has bowed out at the Women’s singles event in the China Open on Wednesday. The Olympic bronze medalist Siana has lost in a straight game to Chinese player Cai Yan Yan. World Number 9 ranked Saina lost by 9-21,12-21.

Meanwhile in Men’s singles event, Saina’s husband Parupalli Kashyap has entered second round. He defeated Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin by 21-14,21-3. He will face Denamrk player Victor Axelson in the second round.

Indian duo Pranav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy had a first round exit in mixed doubles event. The duo lost to Wang Chi Lin and Cheng Chi Ya of Chinese Taipei by 14-21,14-21.

