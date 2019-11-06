Teacher thrashed by students after asking not to misbehave with girls : Watch Video

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh was thrashed by a group of boys and their guardians in Soraw area near Prayagraj, according to news agency ANI.The incident occurred on Tuesday during a medical camp at Balkaranpur’s Adarsh Janta Inter College, where the teacher reprimanded a group of boys for allegedly misbehaving with some female students.

Gangapar SSP Nagendra Singh said that a case had been registered and searches were being conducted to nab the accused students.