Teacher thrashed by students after asking not to misbehave with girls : Watch Video

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh was thrashed by a group of boys and their guardians in Soraw area near Prayagraj, according to news agency ANI.The incident occurred on Tuesday during a medical camp at Balkaranpur’s Adarsh Janta Inter College, where the teacher reprimanded a group of boys for allegedly misbehaving with some female students.
Gangapar SSP Nagendra Singh said that a case had been registered and searches were being conducted to nab the accused students.
#WATCH Prayagraj: A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students&their guardians at Balkaranpur’s Adarsh Janta Inter College after he scolded the students when they allegedly misbehaved with female students. Prayagraj SP says “FIR registered, they’ll be arrested soon.” (5.11) pic.twitter.com/lfpqHVVPW2
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2019
