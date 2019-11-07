Delhi girl bags highest salary package in campus placement

A girl student studying in Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in New Delhi has bagged a job with huge salary package in the campus placement. The girl studying computer science engineering has got a salary package of Rs. 1.45 crore. This is the highest pay package given to a student.

The first phase of campus placements in IIIT has been completed. A total of 562 job offers including 310 full-time and 252 part-time internships were offered to students. A student has received a job offer from Facebook too.

The students of IIIT Delhi has bagged salary packages close to Rs.43 lakh and Rs.33 lakh. The average salary package is Rs.16.33 lakh and median stands at Rs.14.85 lakh.

The top companies which recruited students include Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Adobe, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Wadhwani AI, WDC, Tower Research, HSBC MathWorks, Harmon Kardon, Reliance and Samsung R&D etc.

The IIIT Delhi is established in 2008. It is ranked 48 in India in Quality Survey- World university Ranking and 192 in BRICS region in 2019.