Here’s how to get instant e-PAN online

Tax Information Network (TIN) of the I-T Department has institutionalised instant e-PAN service with which individuals can get a digital PAN card by the help of Aadhaar-based KYC. In order to obtain a digital PAN card or e-PAN, a user is required to have a valid Aadhaar card with an active mobile number registered with it.

The Aadhaar details are used for e-signing the PAN card application and for the authentication of identity through the Aadhaar Authentication system, Aadhaar based e-KYC services of UIDAI. People willing to get an e-PAN are required to agree for obtaining their e-KYC through Aadhaar based e-KYC in which photo and demographic details including name, gender, date of birth and address are used for e-signing the PAN application.

An e-PAN Card can be downloaded free of cost from the website, https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/MPanLogin.html, for all the PAN card applications submitted to NSDL e-Gov where PAN is allotted or changes are confirmed by the I-T Department within the last 30 days.

According to TIN, e-PAN download facility is available for PAN holders whose latest application was processed through NSDL e-Gov and the PAN holders who had obtained PAN using the instant e-PAN facility on the e-filing portal of Income Tax Department. Users are required to pay a charge of Rs 8.26 to download e-PAN card.