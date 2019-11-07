Is Rakul Preet Singh is dating Daggubati Rana?: Rakul Preet Singh responds to rumours

A rumour has been spreading for long time that actress Rakul Preet Singh is in a relation with Rana Daggubati. The duo has been seen together and is considered to be very closer to each other.

Many including their fans were thought that the duo is dating. And the link-up stories of the duo has been soaring on the internet.

But now at last Rakul has revealed the reality. The actress claims that she is single. The actress revealed this in a TV show.

“Oh My God!, We are neighbours, and part of a close friend group with Lakshmi Manchu who is also my best friend. Rana is also one of my closest friends like that you know? He’s been a friend since I started my film journey”, said the actress. Rakul Preet Singh revelaed this in On Sophie Choudry’s show ‘Work It Up’