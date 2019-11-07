South Indian superstar given bulletproof security: This is the reason

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has asked bulletproof security for him. It is because the actor is now shooting for his upcoming film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’. The shooting is progressing at Pahalgam–Srinagar border road in Jammu and Kashmir.

The makers of the film had asked for special permission for shooting. And they were allowed to shoot from 5 am to 10 am due to security reasons. This is because the cast had to apply for bulletproof security for Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu portrays the role of Major Ajay Krishna in the film directed by Anil Ravipudi . The film will hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020.