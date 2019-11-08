“India’s Prime Minister Modi is one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world” praises American billionaire

A billionaire and global investor from USA has come praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ray Dalio the founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates has said that Narendra Modi is “one of the best” leaders in the world.

“In my opinion, India’s Prime Minister Modi is one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world ,” Dalio tweeted on Thursday.

In my opinion, Indian’s Prime Minister Modi is one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world. I had an opportunity to explore with him how he thinks as well as what he thinks. If you’re interested in listening to it, here it is: https://t.co/upiMLOgKCA — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) November 7, 2019

Dalio shared on Twitter a video of his sit-down discussion with PM Modi. “I had an opportunity to explore with him how he thinks as well as what he thinks”. Dalio has attended the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in which Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address.

“You are not representing the poor or the rich and you are not representing one faction in relationship to another. You have joined the country together. You have made tremendous accomplishments”, said Dalio.

My friend @RayDalio, the trolling after these words of praise would give you the best opportunity to test your meditation skills and being “like a Ninja.”! ? On a more serious note, the points below make for a healthy discussion, in the spirit of being radically open minded. https://t.co/5fXkYZdSfu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

“You have brought something like 500 million toilets and you have brought water and you will bring water to all of those people and you are changing their wellbeing in a united way. You are creating an economy that is making a great deal of progress for all of the people in a broader way,” Dalio added.