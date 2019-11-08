Kaun Banega Crorepati : Actor Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled over Shivaji Maharaj question

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 has been creating news for many right and wrong reason. A recent episode has created major havoc on social media as netizens now want to ban Kaun Banega Crorepati aka KBC and Sony TV.
In the recent episode, Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb to a contestant from Gujarat, Shaheda Chandran. The question was – ‘Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?’ and the options were – A) Maharana Pratap B) Rana Sanga C) Maharaja Ranjit Singh D) Shivaji.
Will @SonyTV ever dare to call the Mughals as invaders?
It’s like spitting Poison when in reality, Shivaji Maharaj were The Inspiration for Military of many countries like @IDF , Vietnam, @adgpi .
Also, @SrBachchan to apologize & #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv@Ramesh_hjs @RituRathaur pic.twitter.com/pxfJgx7SYT
— Milind Dharmadhikari ® (@Milind_MMD) November 8, 2019
