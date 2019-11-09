IFFI: Amitabh Bachchan’s six films to be screened

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s six films will be screened at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year. IFFI will be paying a special tribute to this year’s Dadasaheb Phalke award winner by organising a special screening of his six best films. For the same, Amitabh Bachchan has selected his films – Sholay, Piku, Black, Deewar, Badla and Paa.

As a ritual, every year every year, the Dadasaheb Phalke award winner is asked to pick the films that he or she wants to be screened at IFFI.

The other big name who will be felicitated at the IFFI this year is, Rajinikanth.