Visa for migrants having background in health services to be fast tracked by UK immigration

UK immigration department on Friday said it is planning to speed up the Visa procedures for migrants having a background in health services and seeking a job in the country’s health sector-National Health Services(NHS).

The move is spurred by the expected fall in medical professionals’ numbers after the exit of the UK from the European Union. More than two-thirds of the UK’s health workers are non-Britishers coming to work in the UK from other European countries, The Brexit will limit the movement of these health workers drastically reducing the health service staff.

The NHS is one of the largest employers in the world with a workforce of 1.2 million staff out of which 153,000 are foreigners.UK maintains the best ratio recommended by the WHO for the doctor to patient ratio, which is one doctor for 10 patients. India now stands at one MBBS government doctor for 11,082 people in the country.