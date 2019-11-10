Former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy to resign from the post of AICC general secretary. At present Oommen Chandy is AICC general secretary in charge of Andhra Pradesh.

By this move Oommen Chandy is aiming to concentrate more on Kerala politics. Even AICC president Sonia Gandhi is also of opinion that Oommen Chandy must be active in Kerala politics.

The Congress high-command has took the by-election results in Kerala very seriously. The national leadership of Congress is of opinion that the state leadership of the party is a failure to lead party. The Congress high-command is of opinion that if Oommen Chandy become active in Kerala all the issues that party and UDF is facing will be solved easily and quickly.