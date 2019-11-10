Terrorist killed in ongoing operation in Bandipora

Security forces killed a terrorist in a village in Bandipora district of north Kashmir during an operation on Sunday.

The encounter began when a joint team of Army, Special Operations Group and Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Vijhara Lewdara area of the district. The gunfight between security forces and terrorists was still under way in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar.

As the forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them triggering retaliation leading to an encounter. The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist killed is yet to be ascertained.

A few weeks ago, three terrorists were neutralised by forces in an encounter in Awantipora, including of Al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind and Zakir Musa’s successor, Abdul Hameed Lelhari.