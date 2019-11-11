Kapil Dev’s iconic ‘Nataraj’ Shot nailed by Ranveer Singh in first look posters of ’83’,the movie

Ranveer Singh will portray Kapil Dev – The Indian captain who steered India, to the Cricket World Cup championship in 1983 defeating the fiery West Indies team at Lord’s Cricket Stadium, England.

The actor who earned fame by playing historical characters like Alauddin Khilji and Peshwa BajiRao had nailed his portrayal of Kapil Dev, in the movie ’83’apparently with a single post of him doing the iconic ‘Nataraj’ shot of Kapil Dev in 83 world cup. Singh looks completely like Dev and his stance was perfect while taking this shot. Kapil Dev was known for his all-rounder skills and was famed for the ‘Nataraj’ shot that we had earlier seen Singh practice in a video that had gone viral from the sets of the film.

The film 83 is directed by Kabir Khan and produced jointly by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson films.83 is all set to hit the screens in April 2020.