Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: “Rohingyas are a threat to National security”

PM Sheikh Hasina on Monday said the over 10 lakh Rohingyas who fled from Myanmar to her country in the wake of “persecution” are a “threat to the security” of the entire region as she urged the global community to resolve the issue.

According to the UN, as of May 24, 2018, more than 9,00,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s restive Rakhine State since 2017 after large-scale violence following a military crackdown.

The exodus of refugees in large numbers has resulted in a major crisis in neighboring Bangladesh.