Court issues warrant against Shashi Tharoor over ‘Scorpion’ remark about PM Modi

Delhi court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his controversial ‘scorpion on Shivling’ remark for Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

The NBW was issued in a defamation case filed against the Thiruvananthapuram MP by BJP leader Rajeev Babbar. It was issued after he did not appear in the court for a hearing in the case.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court issues bailable warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor after he did not appear in a defamation case. The case was filed by BJP leader Rajeev Babbar over Tharoor’s alleged ‘scorpion on Shivling’ remark on PM Modi. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mZWibWqzF2 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

The controversy stems from a remark made by Tharoor at an event in Delhi last October. Speaking at an event, he had claimed that a senior Rashtriya Svayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, whom he did not name, had remarked to him that Modi was like a ‘scorpion on a Shivling’-you can neither remove it with hand nor will you use your slippers to remove it.”

Tharoor had also called the remark an ‘extraordinarily striking metaphor.’ Quoting the said RSS leader, he further said that there were some leaders in the Sangh who were frustrated at not being able to control the Prime Minister.