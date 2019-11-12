Emirates ranked among toppers in world’s cleanest airlines

An independent survey by UK-based Which Travel lists Dubai’s airliner Emirates as one of the cleanest airlines in the world. Emirates the world’s largest carrier for international passengers came third in cleanliness ranking with a 95 percent rating.

Air New Zealand was the topper with 97 percent followed by Singapore airlines with 96 percentage. Swiss airlines and Cathay Pacific shared the fourth rank with 94 percent. The Ryan air passengers were not so happy with the cleanliness on-board and the majority voted saying ‘poor’ housekeeping inside the flight.