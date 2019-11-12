Mamata Banerjee and PM Sheikh Hasina to watch historic Day-Night Test

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to watch India’s first ever Day/Night Test together after ringing the customary Eden Bell to start the proceedings on November 22.A four-member team led by Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hasan did a recce of the Eden Gardens on Tuesday and checked the seating arrangements for the Prime Minister and her 80-odd delegates who will grace the historic occasion.

As per the schedule, Hasina will be on a one-day visit and she will watch the match for some time after ringing the Bell and once again will come back at the closing time 8pm when the Cricket Association of Bengal will present a grand felicitation.Hasan did not confirm whether Hasina and Mamata will watch the match together but a CAB official indicated that they would be seen together in one of the President’s box at BC Roy Club House.

Giving the details of Hasina’s programme, Hasan told PTI: “Prime Minister will arrive in the morning on the same day and will come to the Eden to ring the Bell just before the start at 1pm. She will leave to take rest after watching the match for some time and will return again at 8pm for the main felicitation programme.”

“She will be seated in one of the central President Boxes near the Bell. We are happy with the arrangements and looking forward to be part of the historic occasion. Eden is known as the Mecca of Cricket and for the first time both the countries will play a Day/Night match. Bangladesh people are really excited,” he added.Hasina will leave on the same day after the felicitation. The schedule of her political programmes of the day is not yet finalised.