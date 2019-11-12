Most of the Indians believe that country is headed in the right direction,says Ipsos survey

At least 72 per cent urban Indians believe that India is headed in the right direction compared to 61 per cent global citizens who feel their country is on the wrong track, says a survey by market research firm Ipsos.While people in China (93 per cent), Saudi Arabia (82 per cent) and India (72 per cent) are the most optimistic about the future, those in South Africa (15 per cent), Italy (17 per cent) and Spain (21 per cent) are the most negative about the prospects of their country.

Among the issues that bother Indians the most are unemployment, financial/political corruption and crime & violence, according to the Ipsos “What Worries the World” survey.These are also the top three issues that bother global citizens as well — though not in the same order.

“Urban Indians have faith in the overall trajectory for the country and overall there is a sense of optimism among citizens,” Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India & Operations Director, Ipsos APEC (Asia Pacific Excluding China), said in a statement.”At the same time, joblessness, graft and lawlessness continue to perturb them. With the recent slowdown in manufacturing, it would be interesting to see what the actual impact on the job market would be,” Adarkar said.The survey is conducted monthly in 28 countries around the world via the Ipsos Online Panel system.