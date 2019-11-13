Hong Kong Open: P.V.Sindhu wins; Saina, Sameer loses in first round

In shuttle badminton, India’s World champion P.V.Sindhu has won the first round in the women’s singles event in the Hong Kong Open. Sixth seeded Sindhu defeated world no.19 Kim Ga Eun of Korea by 21-15,21-16 in just 36 minutes.

But other Indian ace players Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma has bowed out in the first round. World no.16 Sameer Verma lost to Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei by 11-21,21-13,8-21. Sindhu will face Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the second round.

Saina Nehwal lost to Cai Yan Yan of China by 13-21,20-22. This sis Saina’s fifth first round loss in the last six tournaments.