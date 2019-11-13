Kumaraswamy to support rebel BJP candidate in bypolls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has announced that he will support a rebel BJP candidate Sharath Bachegowda contesting in the Hoskote constituency in the ensuing byelections in the state.

Sharath is the son of BJP Chikkaballapur MP. He was aspiring for a BJP ticket. Now that BJP won’t give him a ticket, he said he will contest independently. Kumarswamy said he’ll back him.

Ruling BJP in Karnataka is staring at rebellion in a few of the bypoll-bound assembly constituencies amid indications that several of the 17 disqualified Congress and JDS MLAs who are set to join the party might get tickets to contest the December 5 polls.

At least two leaders Raju Kage from Kagwad and Sharath Bachegowda have openly revolted against the party upset over indications that they may not get tickets to contest the bypolls to 15 constituencies.

Both had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections against Congress candidates, who are among the disqualified MLAs.