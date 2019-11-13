Man accused of assaulting Sharad Pawar, arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrested a Proclaimed Offender, who had slapped Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar here in the year 2011. The man was involved in two cases of assault.

New Delhi District Police has arrested Arvinder Singh, also known as Harvinder Singh. The 36-year-old was involved in two cases of assault registered under Sections 323, 353, 506, and 309 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Connaught Place Police Station and under Sections 186, 353 and 506 of IPC at Police Station Parliament Street and was declared Proclaimed Offender in both the cases.

The accused was evading his arrest since long, read a statement from police.