Congress raised Rafale allegations only to malign PM , Should apologize : Rajnath Singh

After the apex court rejection of the review appeal on the SC’s earlier decree giving clean chit to NDA government on Rafale jet Fighter deal, Defense minister Rajnath Singh said that the allegation was an act of Congress aimed only to malign PM Modi. He added that with the rejection of the review petition by SC, Congress should apologize for their actions.

Rajnathnath Singh was addressing media persons during the Maitri Diwas celebrations held at high alititude Tawang at Arunachal Pradesh.”The allegations made by certain political parties and their leaders in Rafale jet purchase were extremely unfortunate, unwarranted and laced with malicious intent. The verdict has rightly cautioned such politicians to be careful while making wild allegations,” he said.