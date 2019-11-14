Four engineering students sitting on the railway track run over by train

Four engineering students who were sitting in a railway track were run over by a train. The shocking incident took place in Coimbatore.

The students were sitting in the railway track in the Sulur railway over bridge were run over by the Chennai-Alappuzha train. One students was rescued with injuries.

The students were identified as Siddiq Raja, Goutham, Rajasekhar, and Karuppu Swamy. The injured student is identified as Vighnesh. The students belong to Kodaikanal, Theni and Virudhunagar districts.

The police informed that the students were drinking liquor in the railway track. The police has recovered liquor bottles and disposable glasses from the scene.

The locals who noticed the accident has informed the railway police. Later Railway police arrived and recovered four dead bodies and rescued Vighnesh who was critically injured.