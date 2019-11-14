Kangana Ranaut struggles to learn Tamil: Video

national award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of former Tamil Nadu chief Minister Jayalalitha. The actress is taking training in south-Indian classical dance and also now is struggling to learn Tamil language.
“Vanakam-did you understand that? Actually, i am finding it very difficult to learn Tamil. The film is being made in Tamil as well as in hindi, so we will do something about it”, kangana said.
” Obviously, I have to mug up the dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language. Earlier, i was thinking of learning Tamil completely as I have learned English also. but now I will only learn as per the demand of the script”, said the actress.
The film titled ‘Thalaivi’ is directed by A.L.Vijay. The shooting of the film has started on Sunday.
Post Your Comments