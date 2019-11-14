Kangana Ranaut struggles to learn Tamil: Video

national award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of former Tamil Nadu chief Minister Jayalalitha. The actress is taking training in south-Indian classical dance and also now is struggling to learn Tamil language.

“Vanakam-did you understand that? Actually, i am finding it very difficult to learn Tamil. The film is being made in Tamil as well as in hindi, so we will do something about it”, kangana said.

” Obviously, I have to mug up the dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language. Earlier, i was thinking of learning Tamil completely as I have learned English also. but now I will only learn as per the demand of the script”, said the actress.

The film titled ‘Thalaivi’ is directed by A.L.Vijay. The shooting of the film has started on Sunday.