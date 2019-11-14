PM Modi offers Tributes to Nehru

Nations first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s 130 th birthday is celebrated as Children’s day all over India.

PM Modi today offered his tributes to Nehru tweeting, “Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,”.

Nehru held office between 1947 and 1964 and steered the country at a time it was rift with both internal and external conflicts. He formulated the framework of policies and the five-year plans for developments with which India paced upstream against a plethora of adverse social, economic and political situations.