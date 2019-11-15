Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth enter quarter

In shuttle badminton, Indian player Kidambi Srikanth has entered the quarterfinals in the men’s singles event at the Hong Kong Open tournament. This is Srikanth’s first time in seven months.

Srikanth has defeated another Indian player Sourabh Verma in the second round. Srikanth defeated compatriot Verma by 21-11, 15-21, 21-19. Srikanth will face Olympic champion Chen Long of China in the quarterfinal.

While other Indian players H.S.Prannoy parupalli Kashyap and World Champion P.V.Sindhu has bow out of the tournament.

Prannoy lost to Indonesian player Jonathan Christie. Kashyap lost to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. Olympic silver medalist Sindhu lost to Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 18-21, 21-11, 16-21.