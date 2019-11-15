Jeethu Joseph’s mystery thriller ‘The Body’ official trailer out : Watch Here

Drisyam fame director Jeethu Joseph’s mystery thriller ‘The Body’ official trailer out .The trailer features Emraan as Mr Puri, a visiting professor and a director at his wife’s laboratory.

It begins with an intense yet engrossing scene in which a dead body is missing from a mortuary. An investigating officer, played by Rishi Kapoor, starts searching for the missing body, after which the trailer showcases major twists and turns, making it even more intriguing.

In the two-minute-twelve-second trailer, the Murder actor at one point is shocked by the death of his on-screen wife, Maya. He appears to be plotting her murder along with Vedhika Kumar, who is playing the role of his girlfriend, in a few bits.