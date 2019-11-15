MLA owns a ‘BPL’ ration card; get subsidized ration

A reply from the Right To Information Act (RTI) revelaed that a MLA holds a Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration card. Bisahulal Singh, a ruling Congress party MLA, who is a former minister and also an owner of a hotel and a petrol pump, was found to be a Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holder .

The whole incident came into light after Bhuvneshwar Prasad Mishra filed a filed an application under Right to Information (RTI) in September to get the details of beneficiaries of ‘Annapurna’ scheme under which BPL card holders get ration at subsidised rate.

He found the name of Bisahulal Singh registered under the scheme from year 2013 and 11 members of his family were getting benefit of the scheme. As per the reply obtained in September, Singh purchased 33 kg wheat, 22 kg rice, 2 litre kerosene, 1 kg sugar and four kg pulse by paying just Rs 234.

But Singh who has been MLA for five times claims that someone must have forged the documents to drag his name in the controversy and malign his image.

Anuppur district collector had initiated a probe in the matter.