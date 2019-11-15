Sabarimala temple to open tomorrow

Sabarimala temple set to reopen tomorrow.A day ahead of the opening of Temple, security has been tightened in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. The gates of the temple will be opened on Saturday. Devotees will be able to visit the temple from Sunday, November 17. District authorities also deployed over 800 medical staff. Over 16 medical emergency centres have also been established in the area.

According to board’s statement, anyone who seeks protection during the visit, should get an order from the Supreme Court. Kerala Devaswom Board Minister K Surendran also said that the no woman, who attempt to enter the Lord Ayyappa shrine, will be provided protection.