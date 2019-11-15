Supreme Court rejects ED appeal against DK Shivakumar’s bail, Refers Sabarimala ‘Court judgements not a play’

In a verdict on Friday, the Supreme court rejected the ED petition challenging Delhi HC granting bail to Congress MP DK Shivakumar accused in a money laundering case.

DK Shivakumar had raised his bail petition on Delhi HC on arguments that his offenses may stand under sections 276C(1), 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, which is not scheduled offense under the prevention of Money Laundering Act. Shivakumar was charged under the Money Laundering Act by ED and considering the plea Delhi HC granted him bail.

SC Judge S Nariman also slammed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta saying that the courts’ judgments stand and it is not a playing ‘thing’ to governments referring to Sabarimala verdict.”Please read our dissenting judgment in Sabarimala. Our judgments are not to be played with. Tell your government that our judgments stand”, Justice Nariman slammed SG.