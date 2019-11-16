Another BJP activist hanged to death

In West Bengal, another BJP activist was found hanging from a tree on Friday. The shocking incident took place in Dantan area of West Midnapore district in West Bengal.

BJP worker Barsha Hansda aged 44 was found hanging. The police has filed a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem.

What is the difference left between TMC and ISIS? Is this how 2021 elections will be fought? By murdering innocent souls for not aligning with @MamataOfficial's agenda?#savebengal #tmcjungleraj https://t.co/qkkw2MEiGt — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) November 15, 2019

BJP accused that ruling Trinamool Congress(TMC) is behind the death.

” Barsha Hansda, a tribal BJP worker from Paschim Medinipur, was hanged to death by TMC goons. Why are the liberals so silent now on these brutal political murders in TMC ruled West Bengal? Would they be so silent if this was a BJP ruled state?”, tweeted BJP state committee.

Barsha Hansda, a tribal BJP worker from Paschim Medinipur, was hanged to death by TMC goons. Why are the liberals so silent now on these brutal political murders in TMC ruled West Bengal? Would they be so silent if this was a BJP ruled state? pic.twitter.com/yhPADzb1UY — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) November 15, 2019

BJP MP from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat Arjun Singh accused that TMC is running an Islamic State like regime in West Bengal.