‘Blood’ to fake ‘virginity on first night for sale in Amazon

‘Women’s virginity’ is one of the most popular and celebrated myths. This has its place in the sexist and misogynistic conversations in patriarchal societies like India.

It is believed that if women did not bleed on the first night during the sexual intercourse she is not a virgin. The bleeding of the women is a sign of her virginity.

Although the myth has no scientific evidence. And the bleeding is associated with the breaking of hymen. The breaking of hy which can occur at any stage of women’s life during physical exertion, sickness, using menstrual cups or being active in sports or dance.

But now a company named ‘i-Virgin’ has come with a virginity pill capsule. And one of the largest online selling platform Amazon included the product on their cart.

‘Blood for the First Night’, sold by ‘i-Virgin’ is a small capsule containing fake, soluble ‘blood’ powder that is designed to be inserted into a woman’s vagina on her wedding night should she need to fake virginity and pass the still-somewhat-common “character test.”

The product named i-Virgin-Blood for the First Night’ is priced at Rs.3100. The description about the product states that this contain high quality blood powder and has no side effect. The product need no needles, no anesthesia and is not toxic.

Social media has come with criticism against the company and Amazon for launching this product which is against the scientific temper.

Wow. Didn't believe the RT, so had to check. This really exists. I can only say wow. Bloody WTF wow. pic.twitter.com/ce6oI7ODc1 — Anamika- Don't @ me- See pinned tweet. (@NameFieldmt) November 12, 2019

This is "bloody" genius man — Raggedy Man (@RageMonk) November 12, 2019