Car bomb blast : 12 killed,several injured

Nov 16, 2019, 05:38 pm IST
Syrian opposition activists say a car bomb has killed at least 12 people in a northern town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 14 people, including nine civilians, were killed Saturday in the town of al-Bab. The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, said 12 people were killed in the blast near a bus station in the town.Different casualty figures are common in the immediate aftermath of explosions.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

