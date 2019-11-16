CBSE launches national-level story telling competition

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has launched a storytelling competition for all students of classes 3 to 12. The unique competition would be conducted at all CBSE schools, then region and then at the national level. What makes this storytelling competition uniquely is the topic chosen by CBSE for the students of classes 3 to 12.

In the first of its kind, national level competition, CBSE has given topics from all core subjects to the students. The student has the right to choose any of the topics. Topics like ‘What did the subject tell the verb’ for class 3 to ‘The flowers are calling’ from EVMS syllabus of class 4th to class 8 students to narrate Rational numbers in ‘The day I lost my calculation skills’ all call out to the ingenuity of the exercise.

The schools are required to get registered and conduct the school level competition from 18th November 2019 to 23rd November 2019. The best 4 entries will get uploaded to the CBSE web portal using the app. The videos have to conform to the specifications mentioned. Schools are required to upload the entries from 24th November 2019 to 30th November 2019.