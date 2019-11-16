Congress plans to hold “Bharat Bachao Rally” against Modi Govt

Congress party had planned to hold agitations in various parts of the country from November 5 to 15, during which it would take out protests to highlight the failures of the BJP-led government.

“Today, we decided that the agitations at district and state levels will be completed before November 25,” Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters.

“We have decided to hold a massive culminating rally against the anti-people policies of the central government on November 30 in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. The meeting has decided to call it ”Bharat Bachao Rally” because people are suffering,” he said.

The Congress held a meeting of its general secretaries, chiefs of its frontal organisations, department heads, state unit chiefs and legislature party leaders on Saturday.