Holding swords union minister Smriti Irani performs ‘Talwar Raas’ : Video

Union minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani performed the traditional dance form ‘Talwar Raas’ using swords at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar in Gujarat on Friday.

The union minister tired her best to match the steps with the performers performing there. Smriti Irani in the video can be seen holding two swords on the stage. Smriti Irani was in Bhavnagar for a cultural event.

“Talwar Raas’ is a traditional folk dance form in Gujarat. The dance form is popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan.