Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth to play semifinal today

in shuttle badminton, India’s ace player Kidambi Srikanth will play semifinal match in the Hong Kong Open today. Srikanth has entered the semifinals of the men’s singles event on yesterday.

Srikanth will face Lee Cheuk-Yiu of Hong Kong. This is Srikanth’s first semi finals since his appearance is the India Open final in March this year.

Srikant entered semi as the fifth seeded Chen Long of China decide to quit the quarterfinal match due to injury. Srikanth ranked 13 was leading by a game when Long decided to quit.

Kidambi Srikanth through to the semifinals as Chen Long unfortunately withdraws from the YONEX-SUNRISE Hong Kong Open 2019 ?#HSBCBWFbadminton #HSBCRaceToGuangzhou pic.twitter.com/63PDJQYQsK — BWF (@bwfmedia) November 15, 2019

Srikanth is the only Indian shuttler remained in the tournament. Earlier Saina Nehwal, P.V.Sindhu, H.S.Prannoy, Sourabh Verma, Sai Praneeth and P.Kashyap has suffered early exit.