India conducts night test fire of Agni-II Ballistic missile

India tonight conducted the users trial of surface-to-surface Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM), Agni-II from the launching complex-1V at the Abdul Kalam Island off Orissa coast.

The two-stage surface-to-surface missile, powered by solid propellants was test fired at 1932 hours by the Strategic Force Command of Indian Army.

The test known as the “training user-trial” of Agni-II would give the Army requisite confidence and capability to fire the surface-to-surface missile on its own without the help of defence scientists.

The missile had already been inducted into the Army in 2004 and will be used by 555th missile group of the army.