India’s forex reserve touches new high

A data released by the Reserve bank of India has revealed that India’s foreign exchange reserve has touched a new high in November this year. The foreign exchange reserve continued appreciating upwards.

The forex reserve was surged by $.1.710 billion to touch at $.447.81 billion in the week to November 9. In the previous week the reserve surged by $.3.515 billion to reach $.446.098 billion.

The foreign currency assets rised by $.2.174 billion to $.415.828 billion. The foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies like Euro, pound, and Yen held in reserves.

The gold reserve but declined by $. 443 million to reach at $.26.910 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also down by $.3 million to $.1.44 billion during this week. India’s reserve position with IMF also decreased by $.17 million to $.3.630 billion.