Sabarimala temple opens today for Mandala pooja season

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will open today for the two month long Mandala pooja season. The head priest Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu would open the sanctum sanctorum and perform rituals and pujas.

The annual pilgrimage season will begin on Sunday. During the two-month-long Mandalam Makaravilakku season, pilgrims would be allowed to climb the 18 holy steps after the padi puja and have darshan. Devotees will be able to visit the temple from November 17.

On Saturday, after the shrine opens, A K Sudheer Namboodiri would take charge as the Sabarimala Melsanthi and M S Parameshwaran Namboodiri as Malikapuram Melsanthi. The annual pilgrimage season will ends on December 27.