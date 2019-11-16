See the heart-stopping video of a leopard pouncing on bike riders

A scary and gripping video of a leopard jumping on bikers was shared on Twitter. The heart-stopping video has become viral on the micro-blogging website.

The video was shared by IFS Susanta Nanda on the micro-blogging site. It is not clear when the video was captured or who shooted the clip.

The video, shooted at night time, shows an empty and dimly lit road. A close look reveals a leopard standing on the roadside. When a bike crosses the area where the animal is standing, the animal runs out and pounces on the bike which has two riders on it. It’s only by a few inches that the animal misses its target. The leopard doesn’t chase the bike and disappears into the jungle on the other side of the road.

How could the leopard miss it?All were waiting to give right of way to its real owner, the leopard, when a motorcyclist wanted to have his way. Would have been his last ride. Please learn to respect the wild???? pic.twitter.com/j2yZiwEx7K — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 15, 2019

“How could the leopard miss it,” Nanda wrote along with a quizzical emoji. “All were waiting to give right of way to its real owner, the leopard, when a motorcyclist wanted to have his way. Would have been his last ride,” he added. Also, asking people to learn to “respect the wild”.