Track Maintenance: Trains will be diverted via Kottayam from today

Three trains via Alappuzha will be diverted via Kottayam from today. The trains are being diverted due to the track maintenance is progressing. The trains will be diverted via Kottayam till December 9.These diverted trains will be provided additional temporary stoppages.

Train No. 16603 Mangalore- Thiruvananthapuram Maveli express will travel via Kottayam form Saturday. The trains had given additional stoppages at Kottayam and Chengannur. But Maveli express will run via Alappuzha which is its scheduled route on November 21,28 and December 5. It is because on Thursdays there will be no track maintenance.

Train No. 12432 Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani express will also run via Kottayam. The train will run via Kottayam on November 17,20,24,25,27, December 1,4, and December 8. The train has given stoppage at Kottayam.

Train No. 22207 MGR Chennai-Thiruvanathapuram superfast express will run through Kottayam on November 19,22,26,29,December 3,and 6. The trains has given additional stoppages at Kayamkulam, Chengannur, Kottayam and Ernakulam Town.