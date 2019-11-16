Trupti Desai postpones her sabarimala temple visit

Women’s rights activist Trupti Desai has said that she will reach Sabarimala after November 20, irrespective of the protection provided by the state government. She said that she’ll request protection from the Kerala government and it is up to their decision whether to provide protection or not. Trupti made it clear that she’ll come for darshan even if the government doesn’t give permission.

Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran and SC/ST welfare minister A.K. Balan had said that activists won’t be given protection for Sabarimala darshan. Minister Kadakampalli said that women should keep court order with them if they want to trek Sabarimala.